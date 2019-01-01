QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Spirit Realty Capital Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily involved in leasing properties throughout the U.S. Spirit Realty's core business is acquiring real estate through sale-leaseback transactions in which a tenant will sell their property to Spirit and then lease that same property back from Spirit through a prearranged, long-term agreement. Spirit generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income derived from leasing assets in its real estate portfolio. The vast majority of this portfolio is composed of retail properties. General merchandise companies, casual dining chains, and quick service restaurant chains represent significant amounts of Spirit's rental income. The company's real estate assets are fairly evenly distributed throughout the U.S.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.850
REV155.860M156.055M195.000K

Spirit Realty Cap Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spirit Realty Cap (SRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE: SRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spirit Realty Cap's (SRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Spirit Realty Cap (SRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE: SRC) was reported by Raymond James on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting SRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.85% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spirit Realty Cap (SRC)?

A

The stock price for Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE: SRC) is $45.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spirit Realty Cap (SRC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Spirit Realty Cap (SRC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) reporting earnings?

A

Spirit Realty Cap’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Spirit Realty Cap (SRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spirit Realty Cap.

Q

What sector and industry does Spirit Realty Cap (SRC) operate in?

A

Spirit Realty Cap is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.