You can purchase shares of Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE: SRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Spirit Realty Cap’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT).
The latest price target for Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE: SRC) was reported by Raymond James on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting SRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.85% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE: SRC) is $45.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Spirit Realty Cap (SRC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
Spirit Realty Cap’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Spirit Realty Cap.
Spirit Realty Cap is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.