Scorpio Gold Corp is a company that is engaged in mineral exploitation, exploration and development in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project which is located in the northwest of the town of Silver Peak and west of Tonopah in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Its other project includes the Goldwedge property which is located in north-northeast of the town of Tonopah within the Manhattan Mining District of south-central Nevada.