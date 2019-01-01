QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/88.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.64 - 16.88
Mkt Cap
139.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.8
Shares
28.1M
Outstanding
SQZ Biotechnologies Co is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Using its proprietary technology, SQZ has the ability to deliver multiple materials into many patient cell types to engineer what it believes to be an unprecedented range of potential therapeutics for a range of diseases. The company has the potential to create well-tolerated cell therapies that can provide therapeutic benefit for patients and potentially improve the patient experience over existing cell therapy approaches, with accelerated production timelines under 24 hours and the elimination of preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

SQZ Biotechnologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SQZ Biotechnologies's (SQZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Q

What is the target price for SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on January 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SQZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)?

A

The stock price for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ) is $4.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Q

When is SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) reporting earnings?

A

SQZ Biotechnologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Q

What sector and industry does SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) operate in?

A

SQZ Biotechnologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.