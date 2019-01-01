SQZ Biotechnologies Co is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Using its proprietary technology, SQZ has the ability to deliver multiple materials into many patient cell types to engineer what it believes to be an unprecedented range of potential therapeutics for a range of diseases. The company has the potential to create well-tolerated cell therapies that can provide therapeutic benefit for patients and potentially improve the patient experience over existing cell therapy approaches, with accelerated production timelines under 24 hours and the elimination of preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays.