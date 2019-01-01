QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
204.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
762.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 12:45PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 2:41PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 2:01PM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 12:40PM
Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 11:57AM
The Supreme Cannabis Co Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and sale of medical and recreational cannabis. Its portfolio includes products that address recreational, medical, and wellness consumers. Its brands include BlissCo, Truverra, 7ACRES, Sugarleaf, and Hiway.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Supreme Cannabis Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Supreme Cannabis Co (SPRWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Supreme Cannabis Co's (SPRWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Supreme Cannabis Co.

Q

What is the target price for Supreme Cannabis Co (SPRWF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) was reported by Stifel on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.40 expecting SPRWF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Supreme Cannabis Co (SPRWF)?

A

The stock price for Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) is $0.268 last updated Wed Jun 23 2021 19:59:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Supreme Cannabis Co (SPRWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Supreme Cannabis Co.

Q

When is Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC:SPRWF) reporting earnings?

A

Supreme Cannabis Co’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Supreme Cannabis Co (SPRWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Supreme Cannabis Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Supreme Cannabis Co (SPRWF) operate in?

A

Supreme Cannabis Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.