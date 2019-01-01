QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
10.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
146.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sparton Resources Inc is an exploration and development stage company and has interests in exploration and evaluation properties in Canada and China. It focuses on financing exploration for several resource projects and seeking new business for the drilling operation. Through its subsidiaries, it is also into the development of the vanadium redox flow battery. The company's other properties include Bruell Gold Property and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sparton Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sparton Resources (SPNRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sparton Resources (OTCPK: SPNRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sparton Resources's (SPNRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sparton Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sparton Resources (SPNRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sparton Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sparton Resources (SPNRF)?

A

The stock price for Sparton Resources (OTCPK: SPNRF) is $0.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:58:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sparton Resources (SPNRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sparton Resources.

Q

When is Sparton Resources (OTCPK:SPNRF) reporting earnings?

A

Sparton Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sparton Resources (SPNRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sparton Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sparton Resources (SPNRF) operate in?

A

Sparton Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.