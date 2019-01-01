QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sense Technologies Inc is engaged in the business of development and marketing of automotive safety devices that increase driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots for the automotive industry. Its products include Guardian alert and Scopeout systems. They are based on Dopplar radar technology.

Sense Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sense Technologies (SNSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sense Technologies (OTCPK: SNSGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sense Technologies's (SNSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sense Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Sense Technologies (SNSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sense Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Sense Technologies (SNSGF)?

A

The stock price for Sense Technologies (OTCPK: SNSGF) is $0.027 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:36:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sense Technologies (SNSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sense Technologies.

Q

When is Sense Technologies (OTCPK:SNSGF) reporting earnings?

A

Sense Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sense Technologies (SNSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sense Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Sense Technologies (SNSGF) operate in?

A

Sense Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.