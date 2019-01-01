QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.55 - 10.81
Vol / Avg.
123.8K/65.4K
Div / Yield
0.59/5.49%
52 Wk
10 - 12.68
Mkt Cap
17.6B
Payout Ratio
56.8
Open
10.67
P/E
10.85
EPS
0.21
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 2:01PM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
Snam SpA is an Italian natural gas infrastructure company. Snam is principally involved in the management and development of natural gas-related systems, infrastructure, and services. The company segments its operations into Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Storage. Snam owns the majority of gas infrastructure in Italy and operates gas pipeline networks on a regional and national scale in the Natural Gas Transportation segment, which is the company's largest segment. The Regasification segment involves converting LNG into natural gas. Natural Gas Storage acts through its subsidiary, Stogit, and offers gas storage facilities across Italy. The company's activities are regulated, and its revenue is determined by a government tariff system.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Snam Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Snam (SNMRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Snam (OTCPK: SNMRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Snam's (SNMRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Snam.

Q

What is the target price for Snam (SNMRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Snam

Q

Current Stock Price for Snam (SNMRY)?

A

The stock price for Snam (OTCPK: SNMRY) is $10.7455 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Snam (SNMRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2012 to stockholders of record on October 22, 2012.

Q

When is Snam (OTCPK:SNMRY) reporting earnings?

A

Snam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Snam (SNMRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Snam.

Q

What sector and industry does Snam (SNMRY) operate in?

A

Snam is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.