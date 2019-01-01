|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Snam (OTCPK: SNMRY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Snam.
There is no analysis for Snam
The stock price for Snam (OTCPK: SNMRY) is $10.7455 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2012 to stockholders of record on October 22, 2012.
Snam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Snam.
Snam is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.