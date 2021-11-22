 Skip to main content

KKR Offers To Takeover Telecom Italia At 46% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
KKR Offers To Takeover Telecom Italia At 46% Premium

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) has offered to acquire Telecom Italia SpA (OTC: TIIAY) for €10.8 billion ($12 billion), including €29 billion in gross debt, Reuters reports. The purchase price of €0.505 implies a 45.7% premium to Telecom Italia's November 19 closing price. 

  • KKR aims to carve out Telecom Italia's fixed network to run as a government-regulated asset along the model used by energy grid company Terna Energy SA (OTC: TREAY) or gas grid firm Snam SpA (OTC: SNMRY).
  • Italy's biggest phone group came under fire from top investor Vivendi SE (OTC: VIVEF) following two profit warnings in three months, charging CEO Luigi Gubitosi.
  • Telecom Italia's revenue has shrunk by a fifth over the past five years, hit by aggressive competition from rivals like Iliad SA (OTC: ILIAY), Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD), Wind Tre, and Fastweb.
  • Gubitosi is exploring options to squeeze money out of Telecom Italia's assets, particularly planning to merge its fixed-line grid with fiber optic rival Open Fiber.
  • Telecom Italia observed that KKR had termed its action as "friendly" and aimed to win the company's backing and the government.
  • Price Action: TIIAY shares traded higher by 3030.1010% at $5 in the market session on the last check Monday.

