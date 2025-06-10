Why Casey's General Stores Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01 per share.

Casey's shares jumped 9.5% to $481.02 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Carisma Therapeutics, In c. CARM surged 91.9% to $0.4351 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Monday.

c. surged 91.9% to $0.4351 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Monday. Marin Software Incorporate d MRIN shares jumped 88.2% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a non-bonding LOI with a private equity firm for a potential asset sale via a voluntary reorganization transaction.

d shares jumped 88.2% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a non-bonding LOI with a private equity firm for a potential asset sale via a voluntary reorganization transaction. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc KLTO jumped 61.4% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. Klotho Neurosciences shares surged 788% on Monday after the company announced findings of pre-clinical studies indicating the potential of elevating Klotho gene expression to simultaneously reduce the age-associated degeneration in multiple organs.

jumped 61.4% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. Klotho Neurosciences shares surged 788% on Monday after the company announced findings of pre-clinical studies indicating the potential of elevating Klotho gene expression to simultaneously reduce the age-associated degeneration in multiple organs. Nuwellis, Inc . NUWE gained 27% to $0.2920 in pre-market trading. Nuwellis shares tumbled 43% on Monday after the company announced the pricing of a $4.3 million offering of 406,755 shares and approximately 14 million pre-funded warrants with series A and B Warrants at $0.30 per unit.

. gained 27% to $0.2920 in pre-market trading. Nuwellis shares tumbled 43% on Monday after the company announced the pricing of a $4.3 million offering of 406,755 shares and approximately 14 million pre-funded warrants with series A and B Warrants at $0.30 per unit. I ncannex Healthcare Inc . IXHL climbed 24.1% to $0.2383 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday.

. climbed 24.1% to $0.2383 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday. Skillsoft Corp . SKIL rose 16.9% to $21.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

. rose 16.9% to $21.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited MSW surged 8.4% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.

surged 8.4% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday. P lug Power Inc . PLUG rose 12.3% to $1.37 in pre-market trading. Plug Power shares jumped over 25% on Monday after the company announced its electrolyzer technology has been selected as the foundation of a new $5.5 billion green chemical production facility in Uzbekistan that will produce sustainable aviation fuel, green urea, and green diesel.

. rose 12.3% to $1.37 in pre-market trading. Plug Power shares jumped over 25% on Monday after the company announced its electrolyzer technology has been selected as the foundation of a new $5.5 billion green chemical production facility in Uzbekistan that will produce sustainable aviation fuel, green urea, and green diesel. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT gained 6.2% to $22.89 in pre-market trading after rising 5% on Monday.

Losers

Baiya International Group Inc. BIYA shares tumbled 38.1% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Monday.

shares tumbled 38.1% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Monday. Ohmyhome Limited OMH dipped 31.5% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 299% on Monday.

dipped 31.5% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 299% on Monday. Know Labs, Inc . KNW shares fell 21.4% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after jumping 95% on Monday.

. shares fell 21.4% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after jumping 95% on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, In c. CTXR declined 18.3% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 61% on Monday after the company announced it entered into a distribution services agreement with Cardinal Health.

c. declined 18.3% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 61% on Monday after the company announced it entered into a distribution services agreement with Cardinal Health. L akeland Industries, Inc. LAKE declined 15% to $16.45 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

declined 15% to $16.45 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Safe Pro Group Inc. SPAI dipped 14.4% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 5% on Monday.

dipped 14.4% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 5% on Monday. Ondas Holdings Inc . ONDS fell 13.8% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

. fell 13.8% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. Calavo Growers Inc CVGW declined 13.5% to $23.95 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat results for its second quarter.

declined 13.5% to $23.95 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat results for its second quarter. Limoneira Company LMNR fell 12.8% to $14.11 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly results.

fell 12.8% to $14.11 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly results. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited MSW fell 10.1% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.

