This Coinbase Global Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury initiated coverage on Gold Royalty Corp. GROY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3. Gold Royalty shares closed at $1.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3. Gold Royalty shares closed at $1.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc . MLYS with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $15. Mineralys Therapeutics shares closed at $16.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $15. Mineralys Therapeutics shares closed at $16.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $12. Summit Therapeutics shares closed at $22.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $12. Summit Therapeutics shares closed at $22.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. UBS analyst Myles Allsop initiated coverage on Core Natural Resources, Inc. CNR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $80. Core Natural Resources shares closed at $67.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $80. Core Natural Resources shares closed at $67.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. William Blair analyst Andrew Jeffrey initiated coverage on Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN with an Outperform rating. Coinbase shares closed at $254.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying COIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock