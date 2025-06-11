June 11, 2025 8:35 AM 2 min read

This Coinbase Global Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury initiated coverage on Gold Royalty Corp. GROY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3. Gold Royalty shares closed at $1.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. MLYS with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $15. Mineralys Therapeutics shares closed at $16.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $12. Summit Therapeutics shares closed at $22.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Myles Allsop initiated coverage on Core Natural Resources, Inc. CNR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $80. Core Natural Resources shares closed at $67.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Andrew Jeffrey initiated coverage on Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN with an Outperform rating. Coinbase shares closed at $254.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

