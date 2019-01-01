QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
45K/72.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
28.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
472.5M
Outstanding
Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc is the United States based Fintech advisory and solutions provider company. It offers solutions to the payments and incentives industry by providing a cloud-based EMV MPOS, EPOS Host platform for issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company's brands include, Genorocity.com, a coupon and incentive management platform with QR Code payments acceptance, Check21SAAS.com a Remote Check Deposit solution, Mtickets.events a mobile ticketing and events management solution, Emphasispay.com an alternative payment transaction gateway, and Articul8te.com for task and content management publishing.

Smart Card Marketing Sys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smart Card Marketing Sys (SMKG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smart Card Marketing Sys (OTCQB: SMKG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Smart Card Marketing Sys's (SMKG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smart Card Marketing Sys.

Q

What is the target price for Smart Card Marketing Sys (SMKG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smart Card Marketing Sys

Q

Current Stock Price for Smart Card Marketing Sys (SMKG)?

A

The stock price for Smart Card Marketing Sys (OTCQB: SMKG) is $0.0599 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:11:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smart Card Marketing Sys (SMKG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smart Card Marketing Sys.

Q

When is Smart Card Marketing Sys (OTCQB:SMKG) reporting earnings?

A

Smart Card Marketing Sys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smart Card Marketing Sys (SMKG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smart Card Marketing Sys.

Q

What sector and industry does Smart Card Marketing Sys (SMKG) operate in?

A

Smart Card Marketing Sys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.