Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc is the United States based Fintech advisory and solutions provider company. It offers solutions to the payments and incentives industry by providing a cloud-based EMV MPOS, EPOS Host platform for issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company's brands include, Genorocity.com, a coupon and incentive management platform with QR Code payments acceptance, Check21SAAS.com a Remote Check Deposit solution, Mtickets.events a mobile ticketing and events management solution, Emphasispay.com an alternative payment transaction gateway, and Articul8te.com for task and content management publishing.