Range
0.12 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/9.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
10.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
7.83
EPS
0.02
Shares
84.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Silver Range Resources Ltd is a project generator focused on high-grade precious metal projects in Northern Canada and Nevada. It is engaged in the business of exploring for metals and minerals with an emphasis on silver, zinc, and lead. The company has acquired various mineral properties located in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, Canada and Nevada, USA. Its mineral projects include the Silver Range project, Michelle, Mel, and the Barb properties.

Silver Range Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Range Resources (SLRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Range Resources (OTCPK: SLRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silver Range Resources's (SLRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Range Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Range Resources (SLRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Range Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Range Resources (SLRRF)?

A

The stock price for Silver Range Resources (OTCPK: SLRRF) is $0.1245 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:50:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver Range Resources (SLRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Range Resources.

Q

When is Silver Range Resources (OTCPK:SLRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Range Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver Range Resources (SLRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Range Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Range Resources (SLRRF) operate in?

A

Silver Range Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.