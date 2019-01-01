QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.03 - 9.04
Vol / Avg.
864.4K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.29 - 14.72
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.55
Shares
181.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 2:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:05AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
SomaLogic Inc delivers precise and actionable health-management information that helps individuals to optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic's personalized measurement of changes in an individual's proteins over time.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SomaLogic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SomaLogic (SLGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SomaLogic's (SLGC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SomaLogic (SLGC) stock?

A

The latest price target for SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC) was reported by Stifel on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting SLGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.33% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SomaLogic (SLGC)?

A

The stock price for SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC) is $9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SomaLogic (SLGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SomaLogic.

Q

When is SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) reporting earnings?

A

SomaLogic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is SomaLogic (SLGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SomaLogic.

Q

What sector and industry does SomaLogic (SLGC) operate in?

A

SomaLogic is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.