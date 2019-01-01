Skellerup Holdings Ltd is engaged in the providing of technical polymer and elastomer products for specialist industrial and agricultural applications. The company operates in two segments: Agri Division, which manufactures and distributes dairy rubber ware including milking liners, tubing, filters, & feeding teats; and Industrial Division, which manufactures and distributes technical polymer products across a number of industrial markets. Its geographical segments include New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and others.