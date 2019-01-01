|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Skellerup Holdings (OTCPK: SKLUY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Skellerup Holdings.
There is no analysis for Skellerup Holdings
The stock price for Skellerup Holdings (OTCPK: SKLUY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 14, 2012.
Skellerup Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Skellerup Holdings.
Skellerup Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.