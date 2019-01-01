Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$172.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$172.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Sunstone Hotel Invts using advanced sorting and filters.
Sunstone Hotel Invts Questions & Answers
When is Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) reporting earnings?
Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.19.
What were Sunstone Hotel Invts’s (NYSE:SHO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $318.8M, which beat the estimate of $317.2M.
