Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Invts
Sunstone Hotel Invts Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) was reported by Truist Securities on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting SHO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.79% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) was provided by Truist Securities, and Sunstone Hotel Invts maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sunstone Hotel Invts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sunstone Hotel Invts was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $12.00. The current price Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO) is trading at is $12.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.