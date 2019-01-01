Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$2.400
Quarterly Revenue
$84.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$84.2B
Earnings History
Shell Questions & Answers
When is Shell (NYSE:SHEL) reporting earnings?
Shell (SHEL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shell (NYSE:SHEL)?
The Actual EPS was $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.40.
What were Shell’s (NYSE:SHEL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $85.3B, which missed the estimate of $98B.
