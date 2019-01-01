Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Shell
Shell Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Shell (NYSE: SHEL) was reported by Wells Fargo on March 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $68.00 expecting SHEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.86% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Shell (NYSE: SHEL) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Shell maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Shell, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Shell was filed on March 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Shell (SHEL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $63.00 to $68.00. The current price Shell (SHEL) is trading at is $59.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
