Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.310
Quarterly Revenue
$22.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$28.5M
Earnings History
Shore Bancshares Questions & Answers
When is Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) reporting earnings?
Shore Bancshares (SHBI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.22.
What were Shore Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:SHBI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $11M, which beat the estimate of $10.8M.
