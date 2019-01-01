Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Shore Bancshares
Shore Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting SHBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.95% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Shore Bancshares upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Shore Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Shore Bancshares was filed on November 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Shore Bancshares (SHBI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $15.00 to $22.00. The current price Shore Bancshares (SHBI) is trading at is $20.57, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
