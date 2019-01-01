Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd is mainly engaged in design, research and development, processing and manufacturing, sales service and export trade of products for the energy equipment industry. The main products included petroleum-drilling machinery equipment, petroleum and natural gas transportation equipment, petroleum and natural gas exploitation equipment and major critical components and castings and forgings products. The company's products are mainly used in petroleum, natural gas, coalbed methane, shale gas and other energy drilling, machinery processing, urban pipe network. The sales of pipe products accounted for over 80% of the company's revenue.