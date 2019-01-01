Star Group (NYSE:SGU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$1.750
Quarterly Revenue
$782.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$782.5M
Earnings History
Star Group Questions & Answers
When is Star Group (NYSE:SGU) reporting earnings?
Star Group (SGU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Star Group (NYSE:SGU)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Star Group’s (NYSE:SGU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $225.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
