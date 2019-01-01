ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Surgutneftegas
(OTCPK:SGTPY)
0.51
00
Last update: 12:40PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 6.52
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.6B
Vol / Avg.- / 651.3K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS50.27
Total Float-

Surgutneftegas (OTC:SGTPY), Dividends

Surgutneftegas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Surgutneftegas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.81%

Annual Dividend

$0.1416

Last Dividend

Jul 20, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Surgutneftegas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Surgutneftegas (SGTPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surgutneftegas.

Q
What date did I need to own Surgutneftegas (SGTPY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surgutneftegas.

Q
How much per share is the next Surgutneftegas (SGTPY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Surgutneftegas (SGTPY) will be on July 17, 2020 and will be $0.14

Q
What is the dividend yield for Surgutneftegas (OTCPK:SGTPY)?
A

The most current yield for Surgutneftegas (SGTPY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 29, 2000

Browse dividends on all stocks.