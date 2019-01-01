ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Southgobi Resources
(OTCEM:SGQRF)
0.1502
00
Last update: 9:32AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 274.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 15.4K
Mkt Cap41.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Southgobi Resources (OTC:SGQRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Southgobi Resources reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$9.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Southgobi Resources using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Southgobi Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is Southgobi Resources (OTCEM:SGQRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Southgobi Resources

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Southgobi Resources (OTCEM:SGQRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Southgobi Resources

Q
What were Southgobi Resources’s (OTCEM:SGQRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Southgobi Resources

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.