Southgobi Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries is an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. Its reportable operating segment is its Coal Division which is principally engaged in coal mining, development, and exploration in Mongolia and logistics and trading of coal in Mongolia and China. The company also holds the mining and exploration licenses of other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in the South Gobi Province of Mongolia. The company owns the following operating coal mine and coal projects in Mongolia: the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine, Zag Suuj Project and the Soumber Project.

Southgobi Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southgobi Resources (SGQRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southgobi Resources (OTCPK: SGQRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Southgobi Resources's (SGQRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southgobi Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Southgobi Resources (SGQRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southgobi Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Southgobi Resources (SGQRF)?

A

The stock price for Southgobi Resources (OTCPK: SGQRF) is $0.021 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:24:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southgobi Resources (SGQRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southgobi Resources.

Q

When is Southgobi Resources (OTCPK:SGQRF) reporting earnings?

A

Southgobi Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southgobi Resources (SGQRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southgobi Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Southgobi Resources (SGQRF) operate in?

A

Southgobi Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.