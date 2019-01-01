Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 22
EPS
$0.750
Quarterly Revenue
$93.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$93.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Sigmatron International using advanced sorting and filters.
Sigmatron International Questions & Answers
When is Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) reporting earnings?
Sigmatron International (SGMA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 22, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Sigmatron International’s (NASDAQ:SGMA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $65.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.