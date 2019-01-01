QQQ
Sprott Gold Miners ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (ARCA: SGDM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sprott Gold Miners ETF's (SGDM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sprott Gold Miners ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sprott Gold Miners ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM)?

A

The stock price for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (ARCA: SGDM) is $29.565 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2017.

Q

When is Sprott Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:SGDM) reporting earnings?

A

Sprott Gold Miners ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprott Gold Miners ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) operate in?

A

Sprott Gold Miners ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.