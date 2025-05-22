RFK Jr.'s 'Make America Healthy Again' Report Stirs GOP, Farmers Over Glyphosate Concerns Ahead Of Release

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces mounting pressure from Republican lawmakers and farming communities as his highly anticipated “Make America Healthy Again” report approaches Thursday’s release, with glyphosate pesticide regulations emerging as the primary flashpoint between public health advocates and agricultural interests.

What Happened: The MAHA Commission report, mandated by President Donald Trump within 100 days to analyze childhood disease factors, has sparked preemptive opposition from 79 Republican lawmakers representing farming states, according to AP. Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley warned Wednesday that farmers have expressed concerns about being excluded from the report’s input process.

Kennedy addressed Senate Appropriations Committee concerns from Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, stating “there’s not a single word in them that should worry the American farmer” and promising not to “jeopardize that business model.” The commission, established by Trump’s February executive order, was tasked with examining prescription drugs, chemicals, and food ingredients affecting children.

The report comes alongside a proposed $500 million budget boost for Kennedy’s MAHA initiative, while simultaneously cutting infectious disease prevention, maternal health, and medical research programs. Kennedy supporters, including 360 MAHA advocates and former campaign staffers, have submitted pesticide studies pressing for chemical industry accountability.

Why It Matters: The report’s potential glyphosate restrictions could significantly impact agricultural productivity and food company operations. Kennedy’s broader MAHA agenda has already influenced restaurant industry practices, with Biglari Holdings Inc. BH subsidiary Steak ‘n Shake switching from seed oils to beef tallow for French fries, earning Kennedy’s public praise for “RFKing the French fries.”

Other restaurant chains, including Sweetgreen Inc. SG, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. BLMN-owned Outback Steakhouse, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR-owned Popeyes, have initiated similar transitions. Kennedy has scheduled meetings with food giants PepsiCo Inc. PEP and General Mills Inc. GIS to address processed food concerns.

The MAHA initiative’s budget proposal threatens the $425 million Commodity Supplemental Food Program, potentially affecting 730,000 seniors’ grocery access through replacement “MAHA boxes.” Food program directors report logistical challenges and communication gaps, with Connecticut Foodshare experiencing 34 canceled federal shipments affecting over 600 food banks statewide.

The World Health Organization classifies glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen, while farmers argue it remains essential for weed control without excessive soil tilling, creating a regulatory tension between public health priorities and agricultural economics.

