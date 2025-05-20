Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Sweetgreen Inc SG

On May 8, Sweetgreen reported first-quarter results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. “Sweetgreen’s first quarter results demonstrate the strength and adaptability of our operating model. In the face of a challenging industry landscape, we stayed true to our mission, driving innovation and elevating the guest experience,” said Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the strength of our brand, our deep focus on the customer, and commitment to delivering a meaningful value proposition positions Sweetgreen well to navigate the current environment.” The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $14.22.

RSI Value: 26.5

26.5 SG Price Action: Shares of Sweetgreen fell 5.2% to close at $14.25 on Monday.

Jack In The Box Inc JACK

On May 14, Jack In The Box posted weaker-than-expected quarterly sales. “I am encouraged by our marketing plans in the back half of 2025, which we expect to energize sales despite the difficult industry-wide macro environment in which we continue to operate,” said Lance Tucker, Jack in the Box Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock fell around 24% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $21.96.

RSI Value: 29.3

29.3 JACK Price Action: Shares of Jack In The Box fell 7.5% to close at $21.97 on Monday.

REE Automotive Ltd REE

On May 15, Ree Automotive posted fourth-quarter financial results. Additionally, the company announced it has temporarily paused production plans while monitoring ongoing manufacturing and supply chain conditions. The company's stock fell around 75% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.73.

RSI Value: 23.9

23.9 REE Price Action: Shares of REE Automotive fell 4.9% to close at $0.81 on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock