Range
1.48 - 1.89
Vol / Avg.
4.5M/3.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.48 - 10.34
Mkt Cap
152.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.49
P/E
-
EPS
-0.48
Shares
81.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Shift Technologies Inc is an end-to-end auto e-commerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. The company makes car purchase and ownership simple - making buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. It provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. It operates in two segments: Retail and Wholesale, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Retail.

Shift Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shift Technologies (SFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shift Technologies's (SFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Shift Technologies (SFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) was reported by JP Morgan on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SFT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shift Technologies (SFT)?

A

The stock price for Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) is $1.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shift Technologies (SFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shift Technologies.

Q

When is Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) reporting earnings?

A

Shift Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Shift Technologies (SFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shift Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Shift Technologies (SFT) operate in?

A

Shift Technologies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.