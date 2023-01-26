5 Financial Stocks That Are Diving - And May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Bank First Corporation BFC

Bank First recently reported downbeat quarterly earnings. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $68.28 .

RSI Value: 27.97

27.97 BFC Price Action: Shares of Bank First rose 0.5% to settle at $78.53 on Wednesday.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. SFST

The company reported Q4 net income of $5.5 million, down from $12.0 million for the year-ago period. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $39.85.

RSI Value: 26.03

26.03 SFST Price Action: Shares of Southern First Bancshares fell 0.6% to close at $40.40 on Wednesday and lost 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Independent Bank Corp. INDB

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $74.28.

RSI Value: 29.09

29.09 INDB Price Action: Shares of Independent Bank fell 0.6% to close at $76.45 on Wednesday.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. GNTY

Guaranty Bancshares recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings. The company’s 52-week low is $32.70.

RSI Value: 27.61

27.61 GNTY Price Action: Shares of Guaranty Bancshares fell 0.8% to close at $33.01 on Wednesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp BMRC

Bank of Marin reported upbeat quarterly earnings. The company has a 52-week low of $29.01.

RSI Value: 24.77

24.77 BMRC Price Action: Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp fell 1% to close at $29.60 on Wednesday and added 1% in after-hours trading.

Read More: 5 Most Expensive Energy Stocks You Should Worry About