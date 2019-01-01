Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on March 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $57.50 expecting SFST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.20% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and Southern First Bancshares downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Southern First Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Southern First Bancshares was filed on March 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Southern First Bancshares (SFST) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $57.50. The current price Southern First Bancshares (SFST) is trading at is $45.93, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
