Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Simmons First National beat estimated earnings by 15.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was down $10.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simmons First National's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.57 0.52 0.51 EPS Actual 0.52 0.73 0.69 0.62 Revenue Estimate 204.15M 191.88M 190.50M 197.48M Revenue Actual 199.68M 193.79M 194.46M 198.58M

