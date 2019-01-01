Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Simmons First National
Simmons First National Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting SFNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.73% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Simmons First National downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Simmons First National, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Simmons First National was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Simmons First National (SFNC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $26.00. The current price Simmons First National (SFNC) is trading at is $25.31, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.