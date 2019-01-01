Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) was reported by Jefferies on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting SFIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.27% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) was provided by Jefferies, and Stitch Fix initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Stitch Fix, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Stitch Fix was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Stitch Fix (SFIX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Stitch Fix (SFIX) is trading at is $8.68, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
