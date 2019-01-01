ñol

Sintana Energy
(OTCPK:SEUSF)
$0.0936
-0.0074[-7.33%]
At close: Sep 20
Sintana Energy Stock (OTC:SEUSF), Quotes and News Summary

Sintana Energy Stock (OTC: SEUSF)

Sintana Energy Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration company. The company has interests in the Magdalena Basin, Colombia. Its geographical segments are United States, Canada, and Colombia.
Sintana Energy Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Sintana Energy (SEUSF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Sintana Energy (OTCPK: SEUSF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Sintana Energy's (SEUSF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Sintana Energy.

Q
What is the target price for Sintana Energy (SEUSF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Sintana Energy

Q
Current Stock Price for Sintana Energy (SEUSF)?
A

The stock price for Sintana Energy (OTCPK: SEUSF) is $0.0936 last updated Today at September 20, 2022, 5:48 PM UTC.

Q
Does Sintana Energy (SEUSF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sintana Energy.

Q
When is Sintana Energy (OTCPK:SEUSF) reporting earnings?
A

Sintana Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Sintana Energy (SEUSF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Sintana Energy.

Q
What sector and industry does Sintana Energy (SEUSF) operate in?
A

Sintana Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.