Siem Industries Inc is a diversified industrial holding company that operates through autonomous affiliates. The company has segregated its operations into Offshore Support Vessels, Reefer Vessels and Car Carriers, Cable-lay for Offshore Wind Farms (OWF), Scientific Core-Drilling, Shipbuilding, Potash-Mining and Corporate and Other. The company hold interests in several industrial areas including the oil and gas services industry and renewable energy sector, ocean transportation of refrigerated cargoes and automobiles, potash-mining and finance. It generates maximum revenue from the Offshore Support Vessels segment.