There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials. Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Siem Industries Inc is a diversified industrial holding company that operates through autonomous affiliates. The company has segregated its operations into Offshore Support Vessels, Reefer Vessels and Car Carriers, Cable-lay for Offshore Wind Farms (OWF), Scientific Core-Drilling, Shipbuilding, Potash-Mining and Corporate and Other. The company hold interests in several industrial areas including the oil and gas services industry and renewable energy sector, ocean transportation of refrigerated cargoes and automobiles, potash-mining and finance. It generates maximum revenue from the Offshore Support Vessels segment.

Siem Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siem Industries (SEMUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siem Industries (OTCEM: SEMUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Siem Industries's (SEMUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siem Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Siem Industries (SEMUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Siem Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Siem Industries (SEMUF)?

A

The stock price for Siem Industries (OTCEM: SEMUF) is $14 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 15:20:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siem Industries (SEMUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Siem Industries.

Q

When is Siem Industries (OTCEM:SEMUF) reporting earnings?

A

Siem Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siem Industries (SEMUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siem Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Siem Industries (SEMUF) operate in?

A

Siem Industries is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.