Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/55.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 1.24
Mkt Cap
8.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
32.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Seahawk Gold Corp is a Canada-based venture company, which is engaged in the acquisition of a portfolio of mining assets. Its properties include Touchdown, Mystery, Xtra Point, SkyX, and Blitz.

Seahawk Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seahawk Gold (SEHKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seahawk Gold (OTCQB: SEHKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seahawk Gold's (SEHKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seahawk Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Seahawk Gold (SEHKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seahawk Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Seahawk Gold (SEHKF)?

A

The stock price for Seahawk Gold (OTCQB: SEHKF) is $0.2757 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 18:19:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seahawk Gold (SEHKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seahawk Gold.

Q

When is Seahawk Gold (OTCQB:SEHKF) reporting earnings?

A

Seahawk Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seahawk Gold (SEHKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seahawk Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Seahawk Gold (SEHKF) operate in?

A

Seahawk Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.