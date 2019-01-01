QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.47
Shares
112.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
SIA Engineering and its subsidiaries maintain, repair, and overhaul aircraft for many airlines. The company is organized into two segments: airframe/line maintenance and engine/component. In hangars and workshops, the company tends to airframes, engines, and other components. It offers scheduled checks and provides modifications to fit customers' aesthetic desires. The line maintenance division provides aircraft certification and ground handling services, and assists communication at airports. SIA Engineering offers specialized teams ready to respond to urgent needs. The majority of sales are derived from East Asia, primarily Singapore, but the company does have a global reach.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SIA Engineering Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SIA Engineering Co (SEGSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SIA Engineering Co (OTCPK: SEGSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SIA Engineering Co's (SEGSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SIA Engineering Co.

Q

What is the target price for SIA Engineering Co (SEGSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SIA Engineering Co

Q

Current Stock Price for SIA Engineering Co (SEGSY)?

A

The stock price for SIA Engineering Co (OTCPK: SEGSY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SIA Engineering Co (SEGSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 9, 2011.

Q

When is SIA Engineering Co (OTCPK:SEGSY) reporting earnings?

A

SIA Engineering Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SIA Engineering Co (SEGSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SIA Engineering Co.

Q

What sector and industry does SIA Engineering Co (SEGSY) operate in?

A

SIA Engineering Co is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.