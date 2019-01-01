SIA Engineering and its subsidiaries maintain, repair, and overhaul aircraft for many airlines. The company is organized into two segments: airframe/line maintenance and engine/component. In hangars and workshops, the company tends to airframes, engines, and other components. It offers scheduled checks and provides modifications to fit customers' aesthetic desires. The line maintenance division provides aircraft certification and ground handling services, and assists communication at airports. SIA Engineering offers specialized teams ready to respond to urgent needs. The majority of sales are derived from East Asia, primarily Singapore, but the company does have a global reach.