Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Seche Environnement SA is a France-based company that offers waste management services. It accepts and treats various categories of waste, such as dispersed hazardous and non-hazardous, medical waste, and waste from electronic equipment. Geographically, the company operates in France, Europe, outside Europe.

Seche Environnement Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seche Environnement (SECVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seche Environnement (OTCPK: SECVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seche Environnement's (SECVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seche Environnement.

Q

What is the target price for Seche Environnement (SECVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seche Environnement

Q

Current Stock Price for Seche Environnement (SECVY)?

A

The stock price for Seche Environnement (OTCPK: SECVY) is $14 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 16:13:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seche Environnement (SECVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 6, 2012.

Q

When is Seche Environnement (OTCPK:SECVY) reporting earnings?

A

Seche Environnement does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seche Environnement (SECVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seche Environnement.

Q

What sector and industry does Seche Environnement (SECVY) operate in?

A

Seche Environnement is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.