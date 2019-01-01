Superior Drilling Products Inc is engaged in providing equipment and services to the oil and gas industry. It specialises in the design and manufacture of drilling tool technologies including the patented Drill-N-Ream wellbore conditioning tool and the patented Strider oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for an oilfield services company. The company operates in North America and other international regions, of which key revenue is derived from North America.