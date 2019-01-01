QQQ
Range
0.91 - 1.18
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/189.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.65 - 2.38
Mkt Cap
29.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.02
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
28.2M
Outstanding
Superior Drilling Products Inc is engaged in providing equipment and services to the oil and gas industry. It specialises in the design and manufacture of drilling tool technologies including the patented Drill-N-Ream wellbore conditioning tool and the patented Strider oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for an oilfield services company. The company operates in North America and other international regions, of which key revenue is derived from North America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Superior Drilling Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Superior Drilling (SDPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Superior Drilling (AMEX: SDPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Superior Drilling's (SDPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Superior Drilling.

Q

What is the target price for Superior Drilling (SDPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Superior Drilling (AMEX: SDPI) was reported by Imperial Capital on August 2, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting SDPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.86% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Superior Drilling (SDPI)?

A

The stock price for Superior Drilling (AMEX: SDPI) is $1.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Superior Drilling (SDPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Superior Drilling.

Q

When is Superior Drilling (AMEX:SDPI) reporting earnings?

A

Superior Drilling’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Superior Drilling (SDPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Superior Drilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Superior Drilling (SDPI) operate in?

A

Superior Drilling is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.