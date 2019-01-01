QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SecureWorks Corp is a provider of intelligence-driven information security solutions exclusively focused on protecting its clients from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0600.010 0.0700
REV132.920M133.699M779.000K

SecureWorks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SecureWorks (SCWX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SecureWorks's (SCWX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SecureWorks (SCWX) stock?

A

The latest price target for SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting SCWX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.31% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SecureWorks (SCWX)?

A

The stock price for SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is $15.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SecureWorks (SCWX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SecureWorks.

Q

When is SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) reporting earnings?

A

SecureWorks’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is SecureWorks (SCWX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SecureWorks.

Q

What sector and industry does SecureWorks (SCWX) operate in?

A

SecureWorks is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.