SecureWorks Corp is a provider of intelligence-driven information security solutions exclusively focused on protecting its clients from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.