SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
SecureWorks beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $18.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 6.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SecureWorks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.06
|-0.01
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|128.88M
|132.92M
|134.97M
|135.09M
|Revenue Actual
|127.88M
|133.70M
|134.17M
|139.46M
Earnings History
