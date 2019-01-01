ñol

SecureWorks
(NASDAQ:SCWX)
12.9499
1.3199[11.35%]
Last update: 9:44AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.12 - 12.94
52 Week High/Low9.93 - 26.89
Open / Close12.12 / -
Float / Outstanding10.9M / 84.9M
Vol / Avg.13.1K / 164.1K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price11.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.11
Total Float10.9M

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

SecureWorks reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 2

EPS

$-0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$121M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$127.9M

Earnings Recap

 

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SecureWorks beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $18.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 6.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SecureWorks's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.06 -0.01 -0.03
EPS Actual 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.05
Revenue Estimate 128.88M 132.92M 134.97M 135.09M
Revenue Actual 127.88M 133.70M 134.17M 139.46M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SecureWorks Questions & Answers

Q
When is SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) reporting earnings?
A

SecureWorks (SCWX) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.08, which missed the estimate of $-0.06.

Q
What were SecureWorks’s (NASDAQ:SCWX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $113.7M, which beat the estimate of $111.8M.

