Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Shoe Carnival beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was down $10.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 1.15 0.71 0.70 EPS Actual 0.83 1.64 1.54 1.51 Revenue Estimate 280.42M 314.70M 293.56M 274.36M Revenue Actual 313.37M 356.34M 332.23M 328.46M

