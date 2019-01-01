ñol

Shoe Carnival
(NASDAQ:SCVL)
27.07
00
At close: Jun 1
27.07
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low23.78 - 46.21
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15.6M / 27.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 378.6K
Mkt Cap746.8M
P/E5.57
50d Avg. Price30.01
Div / Yield0.36/1.33%
Payout Ratio6.17
EPS0.73
Total Float15.6M

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Shoe Carnival reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 18

EPS

$0.950

Quarterly Revenue

$317.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$317.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shoe Carnival beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was down $10.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.44 1.15 0.71 0.70
EPS Actual 0.83 1.64 1.54 1.51
Revenue Estimate 280.42M 314.70M 293.56M 274.36M
Revenue Actual 313.37M 356.34M 332.23M 328.46M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Shoe Carnival using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Shoe Carnival Questions & Answers

Q
When is Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reporting earnings?
A

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Q
What were Shoe Carnival’s (NASDAQ:SCVL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $235.1M, which beat the estimate of $233.5M.

