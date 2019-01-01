Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Shoe Carnival
The latest price target for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) was reported by Seaport Global on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $53.00 expecting SCVL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) was provided by Seaport Global, and Shoe Carnival initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Shoe Carnival, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Shoe Carnival was filed on January 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Shoe Carnival (SCVL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $53.00. The current price Shoe Carnival (SCVL) is trading at is $27.03, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
