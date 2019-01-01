QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.87 - 9.87
Vol / Avg.
10.4K/173.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 12.14
Mkt Cap
425.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.87
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 4:32PM
Broadscale Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Broadscale Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Broadscale Acquisition (SCLE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ: SCLE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Broadscale Acquisition's (SCLE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Broadscale Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Broadscale Acquisition (SCLE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Broadscale Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Broadscale Acquisition (SCLE)?

A

The stock price for Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ: SCLE) is $9.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Broadscale Acquisition (SCLE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Broadscale Acquisition.

Q

When is Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) reporting earnings?

A

Broadscale Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Broadscale Acquisition (SCLE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Broadscale Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Broadscale Acquisition (SCLE) operate in?

A

Broadscale Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.