Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $81.00 expecting SCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.21% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Service Corp Intl maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Service Corp Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Service Corp Intl was filed on February 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Service Corp Intl (SCI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $80.00 to $81.00. The current price Service Corp Intl (SCI) is trading at is $69.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
