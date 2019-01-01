Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$1.340
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.1B
Earnings History
Service Corp Intl Questions & Answers
When is Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) reporting earnings?
Service Corp Intl (SCI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.30.
What were Service Corp Intl’s (NYSE:SCI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $773.2M, which beat the estimate of $769.6M.
