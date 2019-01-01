QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.82 - 0.93
Mkt Cap
4.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
5.6M
Outstanding
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. The company's vision is to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

SugarBud Craft Growers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SugarBud Craft Growers (SBUDD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SugarBud Craft Growers (OTCQB: SBUDD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SugarBud Craft Growers's (SBUDD) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for SugarBud Craft Growers (SBUDD) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for SugarBud Craft Growers (SBUDD)?

A

The stock price for SugarBud Craft Growers (OTCQB: SBUDD) is $0.8245 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:22:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SugarBud Craft Growers (SBUDD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SugarBud Craft Growers.

Q

When is SugarBud Craft Growers (OTCQB:SBUDD) reporting earnings?

A

SugarBud Craft Growers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SugarBud Craft Growers (SBUDD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SugarBud Craft Growers.

Q

What sector and industry does SugarBud Craft Growers (SBUDD) operate in?

A

SugarBud Craft Growers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.