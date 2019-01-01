SilverBow Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It is developing, exploring, acquiring, and operating oil and gas properties in the Eagle Ford trend of South Texas. The company drilled wells in Fasken and Artesia. It initiated a horizontal drilling program to the Eagle Ford shale formation lying below the Olmos formation in the AWP field in McMullen County. The company's operations are focused on five fields which are Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Oro Grande, Uno Mas, and others in the Eagle Ford Shale trend of South Texas. The majority of the revenue is generated from Natural gas.