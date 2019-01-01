QQQ
Range
23.51 - 25.11
Vol / Avg.
99.9K/140.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.31 - 34.83
Mkt Cap
397.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.72
P/E
-
EPS
-2.85
Shares
16.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
SilverBow Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It is developing, exploring, acquiring, and operating oil and gas properties in the Eagle Ford trend of South Texas. The company drilled wells in Fasken and Artesia. It initiated a horizontal drilling program to the Eagle Ford shale formation lying below the Olmos formation in the AWP field in McMullen County. The company's operations are focused on five fields which are Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Oro Grande, Uno Mas, and others in the Eagle Ford Shale trend of South Texas. The majority of the revenue is generated from Natural gas.

SilverBow Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SilverBow Resources (SBOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SilverBow Resources's (SBOW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SilverBow Resources (SBOW) stock?

A

The latest price target for SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) was reported by Truist Securities on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting SBOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.32% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SilverBow Resources (SBOW)?

A

The stock price for SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) is $24.525 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SilverBow Resources (SBOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SilverBow Resources.

Q

When is SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) reporting earnings?

A

SilverBow Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is SilverBow Resources (SBOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SilverBow Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does SilverBow Resources (SBOW) operate in?

A

SilverBow Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.